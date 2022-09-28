A Bionic Pancreas Aims to Take the Math Out of Managing Type 1 Diabetes

(STAT News) – For people living with type 1 diabetes, it pays to be good at math. Keeping blood glucose in a healthy range requires a constant stream of calculations: counting the carbs in each meal, and then finding the right dose of insulin to balance them out. But new clinical trial results from an automated insulin delivery system from Beta Bionics suggest that computation can be reliably outsourced to a machine — potentially putting better blood glucose control in the hands of more patients. (Read More)