Maternal-Fetal Surgery Is Not an Alternative to Abortion Care

(STAT News) – As nurses who specialize in the care of pregnant people and families who receive diagnoses of severe fetal conditions, we know firsthand that prenatal surgeries can save lives. But maternal-fetal surgery is not a panacea and should not be considered an alternative to abortion care. Only about five fetal organ systems are amenable to surgical intervention, and most procedures cannot cure fetal conditions, only mitigate their effects. (Read More)