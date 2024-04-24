Why the AI Industry’s Thirst for New Data Centers Can’t Be Satisfied
April 24, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – The frenzy to build data centers to serve the exploding demand for artificial intelligence is causing a shortage of the parts, property and power that the sprawling warehouses of supercomputers require.
The lead time to get custom cooling systems is five times longer than a few years ago, data center executives say. Delivery times for backup generators have gone from as little as a month to as long as two years. (Read More)