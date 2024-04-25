The Murky, Unregulated World of Anti-Aging Stem Cell Therapy

(The Telegraph via MSN) – But while stem cells have long been regarded as one of the great hopes of regenerative medicine, with long-standing applications in leukaemia and ongoing clinical trials in a whole host of diseases from age-related macular degeneration to multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease, they are also highly misunderstood.

For while there are very few evidence-based stem cell therapies which are officially approved by governmental authorities, there are numerous private clinics located in countries such as Switzerland, China, Mexico, India and the United States, operating in what experts describe as “a regulatory grey zone”. (Read More)