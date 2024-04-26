An AI Startup Made a Hyperrealistic Deepfake of Me That’s So Good It’s Scary

(MIT Technology Review) – I’m stressed and running late, because what do you wear for the rest of eternity?

This makes it sound like I'm dying, but it's the opposite. I am, in a way, about to live forever, thanks to the AI video startup Synthesia. For the past several years, the company has produced AI-generated avatars, but today it launches a new generation, its first to take advantage of the latest advancements in generative AI, and they are more realistic and expressive than anything I've ever seen. While today's release means almost anyone will now be able to make a digital double, on this early April afternoon, before the technology goes public, they've agreed to make one of me.