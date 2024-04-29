Meet AI Expert Advising the White House, JPMorgan, Google and the Rest of Corporate America

(Wall Street Journal) – A lifelong eager and early adopter, Mollick immersed himself in the technology. On social media, he shared discoveries made while experimenting with ChatGPT, including findings from his M.B.A. students at Wharton, who use it in his classes. His embrace of large-language models has been so early, and so deep, that he has become a go-to AI expert for policymakers and corporate leaders alike.

Mollick doesn’t charge for what amounts to behind-the-scenes consulting work for companies, but he is on Zoom or a plane two to four times a week, meeting with their leaders. He has talked to groups of workers and executives at Google, Meta Platforms, OpenAI and Anthropic. He’s also spoken to leaders at big banks like JP Morgan, a slew of private-equity firms, and the White House. (Read More)