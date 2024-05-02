In ‘The Unexpected,’ Emily Oster Tackles the Emotional Toll of Difficult Pregnancies

(NPR) – Economist Emily Oster made a name for herself using data to tackle big questions about pregnancy in her 2013 blockbuster book Expecting Better. Now, she’s returning to the topic with a book on how to navigate difficult pregnancies and serious medical issues.

The Unexpected: Navigating Pregnancy During and After Complications, which came out this week, describes conditions such as miscarriage, preterm birth, preeclampsia and postpartum depression. It lays out research on how to minimize risk during the next pregnancy. And it explains how to have productive conversations about these topics with your doctor. The book is co-written by Dr. Nathan Fox, who specializes in high-risk obstetrics. (Read More)