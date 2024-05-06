America’s IVF Failure

May 6, 2024

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(The Atlantic) – One out of every 50 babies born in the U.S. was conceived via IVF. Why is the industry so poorly regulated?

A sperm donor fathers more than 150 children. A cryobank misleads prospective parents about a donor’s stellar credentials and spotless health record. A cancer survivor’s eggs are stored in a glorified meat locker that malfunctions, ruining her chance at biological motherhood. A doctor implants a dozen embryos in a woman, inviting life-threatening complications. A clinic puts a couple’s embryos into the wrong woman—and the biological parents have no recourse.

All of these things have happened in America. There’s no reason they won’t happen again. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, Informed Consent, News, Reproductive Ethics

Ad