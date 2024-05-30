Virtual Reality App Lets Medical Staff Get a Patient’s-Eye View

(Times of Israel) – “The doctor needs to look at the patient as a person with a problem and not as a problem,” she said. Palter-Dycian is co-founder and chief operating officer of OtheReality, a virtual reality (VR) technological solution that helps boost empathy among healthcare providers by enabling them to experience a situation from the patient’s perspective.

The start-up launched recently through a partnership between Bar-Ilan University and Sheba Medical Center’s ARC Innovation Center, and is being piloted at Sheba and other Israeli hospitals. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals go into healthcare because they want to help people. However, always standing at the foot or side of the hospital bed often makes them forget what it is like to be lying on it. (Read More)