ER Admissions for Self-Harm Have Now Quintupled Among 10- to 14-Year-Old Girls

(Generation Tech) – Self-harm is much more common among girls than among boys, so we’ll focus on girls. The CDC keeps data on emergency room admissions for intentional self-harm, and the 2022 data were just released.

The news is not good. ER admissions for self-harm have continued to increase among American girls. Since 2009, more than twice as many 15- to 19-year-old girls and young women have been admitted to the ER for self-harm behaviors in the U.S. Even more shocking, five times more 10- to 14-year-old girls were admitted to the ER for self-harm in 2022 than in 2009 (see Figure 1). That’s 5 times more families taking their 4th to 9th grade daughters to the hospital because they have intentionally harmed themselves. (Read More)