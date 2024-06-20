It’s Hard to Find Treatment for Snakebites in Kenya. Thousands of People Are Dying Every Year

(Associated Press) – Overall in Kenya, about 4,000 snakebite victims die every year while 7,000 others experience paralysis or other health complications, according to the local Institute of Primate Research. Residents fear the problem is growing. As the forests around them shrink due to logging and agricultural expansion, and as climate patterns become increasingly unpredictable, snakes are turning up around homes more frequently. (Read More)