Why the Southern Baptists Said No to IVF

(Wall Street Journal) – A resolution affirms the moral goodness of new life, but not of all means to achieve it.

The Southern Baptist Convention—whose nearly 13 million members make it the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.—is often described as a “barometer” for evangelical sentiments nationwide. Yet last week the convention did something few Christian bodies have done: It adopted a resolution opposing the use of in vitro fertilization. (Read More)