Katherine’s Biological Father Was a Prolific Sperm Donor. She Could Now Have 700 Siblings
June 24, 2024
(Australia Broadcasting Corp) – Things began to change after Katherine’s mother died from cancer in 2009 and she started researching whether she had any half-siblings from the same donor. What she found was a shock.
Katherine has since discovered she’s at the centre of a scandal involving two of Australia’s biggest fertility companies. DNA testing has revealed poor vetting practices allowed her biological father to keep donating sperm over several years with alarming consequences. (Read More)