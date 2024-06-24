NHS Confirms Patient Data Stolen in Cyber Attack

(BBC) – NHS England has confirmed its patient data managed by blood test management organisation Synnovis was stolen in a ransomware attack on 3 June. Qilin, a Russian cyber-criminal group, shared almost 400GB of private information on their darknet site on Thursday night, something they threatened to do in order to extort money from Synnovis.

In a statement, NHS England said there is “no evidence” that test results have been published, but that “investigations are ongoing”. (Read More)