Video: When IVF Goes Wrong

June 25, 2024

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(Australia Broadcasting Corp.) – “People need to know … this is the company you’re getting into bed with. One in every 18 births in Australia is now a result of IVF. It’s a multi-million-dollar industry creating ‘miracle babies’. But when things go wrong, who is holding these fertility clinics to account?

Four Corners reporter Grace Tobin investigates incidents of the wrong sperm being used to conceive children, a serial donor with potentially 700 offspring, and a lab contamination that destroyed precious embryos. (Read More)

Informed Consent, Multimedia Resources, News, Reproductive Ethics

