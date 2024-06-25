Video: When IVF Goes Wrong

(Australia Broadcasting Corp.) – “People need to know … this is the company you’re getting into bed with. One in every 18 births in Australia is now a result of IVF. It’s a multi-million-dollar industry creating ‘miracle babies’. But when things go wrong, who is holding these fertility clinics to account?

Four Corners reporter Grace Tobin investigates incidents of the wrong sperm being used to conceive children, a serial donor with potentially 700 offspring, and a lab contamination that destroyed precious embryos. (Read More)