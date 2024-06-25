(Wall Street Journal) – One employer was paying about $100 for a prescription for a generic antidepressant, though it could be bought elsewhere for about $12.

At the urging of firms that manage their drug benefits, employers turned to mail-order pharmacies to save money on prescriptions. Instead, medicines ordered by mail are costing more, reports WSJ’s Jared S. Hopkins. That is partly because of price markups on prescriptions filled by mail-order pharmacies—especially those owned by the pharmacy-benefit managers themselves. (Read More)