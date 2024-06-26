Visa Freeze Worsens America’s Nursing Shortage

(Axios) – Longstanding caps on green cards for foreign-educated nurses are limiting one potential fix for America’s stark shortage of health care workers. Why it matters: As burned-out nurses leave the field, many hospitals and nursing homes have sought to recruit nurses from abroad to help fill vacancies estimated at nearly 200,000 per year. But backlogs for visa applications have slowed the pipeline of international nurses, who account for 16% of the country’s nursing workforce. (Read More)