Estonians Gave Their DNA to Science — Now They’re Learning Their Genetic Secrets

(Nature) – Project covering one-fifth of the country’s population is one of the largest-ever efforts to share results on genetic health risks with research participants.

The project is one of the world’s biggest efforts to return genetic results to research participants — most biobanks do not provide such information. One reason for sharing the results, say scientists, is to recognize the value that participants contribute. “People have donated their data for this research, and they want something back,” says Andrea Ganna, a statistical geneticist at the University of Helsinki. “It’s a no-brainer. We need to do it and participants want it.” (Read More)