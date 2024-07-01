What It’s Like to Have to Legally Adopt Your Own Biological Child

(Today) – New parents have tons of things to worry about: diapers, feeding, sleep schedules and maintaining their sanity to name a few. Same-sex couples, however, have an additional concern to add to their newborn checklist: legally confirming parental rights.

Contrary to popular opinion, a birth certificate is not a legally binding document. So the people listed as “parents” on a birth certificate do not necessarily have legal parental rights over the child — even if they are biologically related. (Read More)