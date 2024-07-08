Doctors Try a Controversial Technique to Reduce the Transplant Organ Shortage

(NPR) – About half of the nation’s 56 organ procurement organizations have already started using NRP and more are planning to start soon, according to the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations.

But NRP has sparked an intense ethical debate. The American Journal of Bioethics dedicated a recent issue to the controversy over whether the technique blurs the definition of death. “I think the procedure raises very major ethical and legal issues,” says Alexander Capron, a bioethicist and lawyer at the University of Southern California. “I find it disturbing.” (Read More)