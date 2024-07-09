Millions Without Power in Sweltering Heat After Beryl Pummels Texas

(Wall Street Journal) – The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday before being downgraded. It flattened homes and caused widespread power outages in Texas, mainly in the Houston area. At least seven people were killed, including two who died after trees fell on their homes and one who was caught in floodwaters, officials said.

As cleanup efforts began across the Houston metro area, forecasters warned that humid conditions could lead to dangerously high temperatures. Most of the region was placed under a heat advisory on Tuesday, with the heat index expected to reach around 106 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service said. The heat advisory is expected to be lifted early Wednesday. (Read More)