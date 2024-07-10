(New York Times) – As health plans increasingly rely on technology to deny treatment, physicians are fighting back with chatbots that synthesize research and make the case.

Over the course of Dr. Tariq’s 12-year career, these stories had become more common: The list of treatments that needed pre-approval from insurers seemed ever broadening, and the denials seemed ever rising.

So in an effort to spare his patients what he deemed subpar care, and himself mountains of paperwork, Dr. Tariq recently turned to an unlikely tool: generative A.I. (Read More)