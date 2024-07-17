‘Society Doesn’t Want My Kids’: China’s Single Women Forced Abroad to Freeze Their Eggs

(The Guardian) – When Yang Li* turned 30, she gave herself three years to decide whether or not she wanted to have children. But as the years ticked by, working a busy job in Beijing, Yang felt none the wiser about if or when she wanted to become a mother. So last year, a month shy of her 34th birthday, she decided to freeze her eggs.

The problem was, as a single woman in China, no fertility clinic would help her. Despite China’s push to boost the birthrate, only married couples with fertility problems can use egg-freezing services or any kind of assisted reproductive technologies. (Read More)