The FTC Hones in on Dialysis Noncompetes

(Axios) – The Federal Trade Commission is expanding its scrutiny of the health care industry to the growing dialysis market and investigating whether dialysis giants DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care are squeezing out competitors by restricting kidney doctors from changing jobs. Why it matters: The antitrust probe is part of a wider FTC focus on noncompete agreements that are often used in the health care labor force butthat the agency says stifle business innovation. (Read More)