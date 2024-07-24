Experts Say Injection That Offers 100% Protection Against HIV Is ‘Stunning’
(ABC News) – Twice-yearly shots used to treat AIDS were 100% effective in preventing new infections in women, according to study results published Wednesday. There were no infections in the young women and girls that got the shots in a study of about 5,000 in South Africa and Uganda, researchers reported. In a group given daily prevention pills, roughly 2% ended up catching HIV from infected sex partners. (Read More)