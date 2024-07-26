‘Next Berlin Patient’ Adds to Small but Growing Number of People Cured of HIV

(MedPage Today) – A seventh patient has achieved sustained HIV remission after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, according to a new case report. What is especially notable about this patient is that he received a transplant with a single, rather than double, mutation of the CCR5 gene (CCR5 wild type [WT]/?32), reported Christian Gaebler, MD, of the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, at the International AIDS Conference or window in Munich.

The patient, known as the “next Berlin patient,” has had undetectable HIV plasma viral loads for more than 5 years and has not taken antiretroviral therapy (ART) since 2018. He joins six other patients who have experienced ART-free HIV remission. (Read More)