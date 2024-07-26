Controversial CRISPR Scientist Promises “No More Gene-Edited Babies” Until Society Comes Around

July 26, 2024

3D rendering of a DNA molecule

(MIT Technology Review) – He Jiankui, the Chinese biophysicist whose controversial 2018 experiment led to the birth of three gene-edited children, says he’s returned to work on the concept of altering the DNA of people at conception, but with a difference. This time around, he says, he will restrict his research to animals and nonviable human embryos. He will not try to create a pregnancy, at least until society comes to accept his vision for “genetic vaccines” against common diseases. (Read More)

