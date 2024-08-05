(Wall Street Journal) – Technology that can detect text written by artificial intelligence with 99.9% certainty has been debated internally for two years

OpenAI has a method to reliably detect when someone uses ChatGPT to write an essay or research paper. The company hasn’t released it despite widespread concerns about students using artificial intelligence to cheat.

The project has been mired in internal debate at OpenAI for roughly two years and has been ready to be released for about a year, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. "It's just a matter of pressing a button," one of the people said.