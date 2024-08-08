(New York Times) – After promising results in monkeys, scientists plan to test the new treatment in a few people with H.I.V.

Scientists have developed a new weapon against H.I.V.: a molecular mimic that invades a cell and steals essential proteins from the virus. A study published in Science on Thursday reported that this viral thief prevented H.I.V. from multiplying inside of monkeys.

The new therapeutic approach will soon be tested in people, the scientists said. Four or five volunteers with H.I.V. will receive a single injection of the engineered virus.