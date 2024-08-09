Opinion: Don’t Ask AI to Make Life-and-Death Decisions

(Undark) – Many of life’s biggest questions can’t be answered by an algorithm. We must learn to embrace uncertainty instead.

I’ve seen the tendency to ask AI life-and-death questions first-hand. After hearing I was a computer scientist, a professor at a university I was visiting immediately asked: “So, can your algorithms tell me the best time to kill myself?”

The woman wasn’t at risk of self-harm. Instead, she feared the onset of Alzheimer’s disease as she aged, and longed for an AI model capable of helping her determine the optimal time to end her life before cognitive decline left her unable to make consequential decisions. (Read More)