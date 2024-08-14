The Parties Where Volunteers Pack Abortion Pills for Red-State Women

(Wall Street Journal) – Amid risks, volunteers are mobilizing to assist networks that mail abortion medication to women in states with strict limits

The women huddling around the conference table shuttled the small cardboard boxes along, assembly-line style. Into each went medical-information paperwork and a handwritten note proclaiming, “We wish you the best!” Then came the critical addition, a two-drug regimen that ends a pregnancy.

This tiny Boston-area office represents a new bulwark in America’s abortion battle. Volunteers are mobilizing with growing frequency for pill-packing parties to help strangers in faraway states circumvent strict laws. On a recent Monday evening, the group filled 350 boxes—in-home abortion kits ready for mailing to women in states such as Texas and Florida with near-total or six-week abortion bans. (Read More)