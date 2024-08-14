People with ADHD Are Turning to AI Apps to Help with Tasks. Experts Say Try It Cautiously

August 14, 2024

OpenAI logo with a metallic outline of a brain

(Associated Press) – Experts say generative AI tools can help people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — who experience difficulties with focusing, organizing and controlling impulses — to get through tasks quicker. But they also caution that it shouldn’t replace traditional treatment for ADHD, and also expressed concerns about potential overreliance and invasion of privacy. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Disability Ethics, highlights, Neuroethics, News

Ad