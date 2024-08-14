People with ADHD Are Turning to AI Apps to Help with Tasks. Experts Say Try It Cautiously
August 14, 2024
(Associated Press) – Experts say generative AI tools can help people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — who experience difficulties with focusing, organizing and controlling impulses — to get through tasks quicker. But they also caution that it shouldn’t replace traditional treatment for ADHD, and also expressed concerns about potential overreliance and invasion of privacy. (Read More)