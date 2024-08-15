After Health Care Attacks, Tech Giants Will Help Small Hospitals with Cyber Defenses
August 15, 2024
(NPR) – On June 10, the Biden administration announced some protections meant to tighten cybersecurity in healthcare. The announcement included a plan for tech companies Google and Microsoft to offer various cybersecurity services for free or at discounted prices, to hospitals that otherwise could not pay for the latest and best cyber-defenses. Properly protecting against a cyberattack can be especially hard for smaller hospitals. (Read More)