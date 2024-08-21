Gastroenteritis Rates Higher in Seine Events Than in Previous Olympics

(MedPage Today) – Athletes who swam in the Seine during the Olympic games in Paris had higher rates of gastroenteritis than those in games past, a U.S. Olympic official told MedPage Today.

About 10% of athletes who competed in the triathlon or open water swimming events developed gastroenteritis, compared with about 1% to 3% of athletes in the same events in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, Jonathan Finnoff, DO, chief medical officer of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), told MedPage Today editor-in-chief Jeremy Faust, MD, MS, in an interview. (Read More)