AI Could Be a Game Changer for People with Disabilities

(MIT Technology Review) – There are plenty of reasons to be wary of AI, but let’s not dismiss the possibilities it offers for improving accessibility.

While the New York Times sues OpenAI over ChatGPT’s scraping of its content and everyone ruminates over the ethics of AI tools, there seems to be less consideration of the good ChatGPT can do for people of various abilities. For someone with visual and motor delays, using ChatGPT to do research can be a lifesaver. Instead of trying to manage a dozen browser tabs with Google searches and other pertinent information, you can have ChatGPT collate everything into one space. Likewise, it’s highly plausible that artists who can’t draw in the conventional manner could use voice prompts to have Midjourney or Adobe Firefly create what they’re thinking of. That might be the only way for such a person to indulge an artistic passion. (Read More)