Study Reveals Doubled Risk of Preterm Birth for IVF Pregnancies

(Rutgers) – Women who conceive through in vitro fertilization and experience a serious pregnancy complication are twice as likely to deliver early (before 37 weeks) compared to those with only one of those factors, according to a Rutgers Health researcher.

The study, which appeared in JAMA Network Open, analyzed nearly 79 million hospital deliveries in the United States over two decades. It is the first to examine the combined effects of assisted reproductive technology, such as in vitro fertilization, and placental abruption on preterm delivery rates. (The term is abbreviated as ART in medical circles.) (Read More)