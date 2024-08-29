‘I was trying to survive’: Yale Fertility Center Patients Say Signs of Neglect Were There All Along

(USA Today) – A nurse was stealing fentanyl from the Yale Fertility Center. These women expressed their pain every step of the way – but no one listened. They’re finally ready to talk about what happened to them.

The center disclosed that they had discovered that on multiple occasions, a Yale Fertility Center nurse had been replacing fentanyl with saline in “some medication vials,” which “may have” resulted in some patients receiving saline instead of the intended narcotic during their procedures.

“While there’s no reason to believe that this event has had any negative effect on your health or the outcome of the care that you received,” the letter stated. “We believe that you should be informed.”

All of a sudden, everything made sense. The convulsions. Sweats. Tears. Not only was their pain real, but it could have been avoided if the medical staff had been willing to do one thing: believe the women in stirrups crying out in pain. (Read More)