Lab-Grown Stem Cells Could Be a ‘Breakthrough’ for Cancer Treatment

(New Scientist) – Stem cells made in the lab may one day aid cancer treatment by reducing our reliance on donors

Human blood stem cells have been made in a laboratory for the first time, which could significantly improve how we treat certain types of cancer. The lab-grown cells have so far only been tested in mice, but when infused into the animals, the cells became functional bone marrow at similar levels to those seen after umbilical cord blood cell transplants. (Read More)