The Dark Side of Egg Donation: Racial Discrimination in Fees and Unspoken Health Risks

(Medical Xpress) – White women are paid up to eight times more for their eggs than Black women in the U.S., according to data uncovered by the author of a new book which exposes the lesser-known ramifications of egg donation.

Eggonomics by Diane M. Tober reveals statistics and stories which illuminate the rarely-told, complex realities of egg donation, and airs personal accounts of disturbing power imbalances within the industry. She takes a microscope to the industry across the globe, but in particular in the U.S. and Spain. (Read More)