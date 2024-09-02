The Dark Side of Egg Donation: Racial Discrimination in Fees and Unspoken Health Risks

September 2, 2024

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(Medical Xpress) – White women are paid up to eight times more for their eggs than Black women in the U.S., according to data uncovered by the author of a new book which exposes the lesser-known ramifications of egg donation.

Eggonomics by Diane M. Tober reveals statistics and stories which illuminate the rarely-told, complex realities of egg donation, and airs personal accounts of disturbing power imbalances within the industry. She takes a microscope to the industry across the globe, but in particular in the U.S. and Spain. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Books, highlights, Human Dignity, News, Reproductive Ethics, Reviews, Women's Health

Ad