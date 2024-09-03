The Cost of Senior Care: Why Aging Farmers Fear the Nursing Home

(NPR) – A third of Americans 65 and older will need a year of nursing home care in their lifetime, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. A semiprivate room today can cost some $8,700 per month — and it’s generally not covered by Medicare. Long-term care insurance exists, but it’s deeply unpopular with older Americans. So, many seniors dip into their retirement or savings to get the care they need, while others apply for Medicaid, which has its own challenges.

The choices are especially daunting for small farmers, according to Robert Moore, an attorney and researcher at Ohio State University’s Agricultural & Resource Law Program. (Read More)