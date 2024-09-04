‘She Didn’t Seem Right Yet’: The Deadly Threat to New Mothers

(Wall Street Journal) – Preeclampsia, marked by a sudden increase in blood pressure, is on the rise. Yet there’s little research about the life-threatening disorder.

The rate of preeclampsia and other disorders in pregnancy related to high blood pressure more than doubled between 2007 and 2019. “It’s no longer a rare finding,” said Dr. Sadiya Khan, associate professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. They complicate about 1 in 7 pregnancies a year, she said.

They’re part of what’s become a crisis in healthcare for pregnant women and new mothers in America. The U.S. rate of maternal deaths is the highest among high-income nations and has risen since 2018, even excluding a spike during the Covid-19 pandemic. The rate was 22.3 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2022, up from 17.4 in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read More)