Flourishing at the End of Life

(Public Discourse) – Dying is part of life, but most people dread their final days. The end of life, which often takes the form of protracted terminal illness, can involve significant pain and suffering as well as functional limits in day-to-day living. Is it still possible for human beings to flourish at the end of life?

While dying may be a time when agency and quality of life are limited, the end of life also presents unique possibilities for the realization of human goods. Some dying patients discover meaning by reflecting on the events of their lives and come to a deeper appreciation of their own life legacy. Terminal illness also presents opportunities for a deepening of close social relationships and the fulfillment of relationship commitments. Paradoxically, the end of life can be a catalyst for gratitude and self-transcendence. It is worth asking, then: can we flourish even as we approach death? And how can we help our loved ones flourish in their final days? (Read More)