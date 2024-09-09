How Did Polio Reemerge in Gaza After a Quarter of a Century? Q&A with a Virologist

(The Conversation) – A ten-month-old boy in the Gaza Strip was recently paralysed by poliovirus – the first such case in the region this century. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a limited ceasefire to allow 640,000 children in the enclave to be vaccinated against the virus.

We asked a virologist to explain how the virus emerged in the region after all this time, and how it will be dealt with.