How Did Polio Reemerge in Gaza After a Quarter of a Century? Q&A with a Virologist

September 9, 2024

Close up image of barbed wire

(The Conversation) – A ten-month-old boy in the Gaza Strip was recently paralysed by poliovirus – the first such case in the region this century. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a limited ceasefire to allow 640,000 children in the enclave to be vaccinated against the virus.

We asked a virologist to explain how the virus emerged in the region after all this time, and how it will be dealt with. (Read More)

