Doctors Give Black Women Unneeded C-Sections to Fill Operating Rooms, Study Suggests

(New York Times) – Healthy Black women with low risk factors were far more likely to get C-sections than white women with similar medical histories, a large new study found.

Obstetricians are more likely to give Black women unnecessary cesarean sections, putting those women at higher risk for serious complications like ruptured surgical wounds. That’s the conclusion of a new report of nearly one million births in 68 hospitals in New Jersey, one of the largest studies to tackle the subject. (Read More)