FDA Approves Apple AirPods Pro 2 to Be Used as Hearing Aids

September 13, 2024

Apple earpods

(CBS News) – Apple AirPods Pro 2 can soon be used as hearing aids, after they received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, in what experts call a game changer for the hearing aid market.

The FDA on Thursday authorized a piece of software called Hearing Aid Feature (HAF) that will allow Apple AirPods Pro 2 ear buds and other compatible Apple AirPods Pro devices to function as hearing aids when paired with an iOS 18-compatible iPhone or iPad. It’s the first time the FDA has authorized an over-the-counter hearing aid software, the agency said.

iOS 18, the software through which HAF will be available is set to arrive by October, Apple previously said.  (Read More)

