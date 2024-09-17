Want a girl with blue eyes? Inside California’s VIP IVF industry

(The Times) – In the state’s low-regulation fertility clinics the perfect child may soon be available — for a price. Megan Agnew meets the doctors, mums and surrogates

Welcome to California, fertility capital of the world. Thanks to many years of liberal regulation, as well as a free market, the state’s fertility industry is booming. This is where wealthy people from around the world wanting babies flock to, willing to pay the big bucks. Regulation is relaxed. The state permits commercialised surrogacy (which can cost up to $100,000 plus living expenses), egg donation (some donors charge up to $150,000) and sperm donation ($5,000) — as well as selection of sex and, in some instances, eye colour ($30,000). (Read More)