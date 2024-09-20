Carney says he wasn’t ‘comfortable’ approving end-of-life options bill; vetoes legislation

(Delaware Online) – Silverio died on Jan. 7, 2018. Block died two months later, on March 3, 2018. Knothe died this week, on Sept. 16, 2024.

None of them lived long enough to have those options in Delaware. And Gov. John Carney’s veto of House Bill 140 on Friday ensures no other terminally ill First State residents will, either.

Carney vetoed the bill commonly known as the Ron Silverio/Heather Block End of Life Options Law, blocking terminally ill Delaware residents with six months or less to live from being able to choose when and how they die. (Read More)