Surrogacy Associated with Higher Risk of Severe Pregnancy Outcomes

(Medical Xpress) – People who are gestational carriers (or “surrogates”) may have a higher risk of severe complications during pregnancy and early postpartum, hypertension in pregnancy, and postpartum hemorrhage, compared to people who conceive without assistance or with IVF, according to research from ICES and Queen’s University.

The study, "Severe Maternal and Neonatal Morbidity Among Gestational Carriers: A cohort Study," was published in Annals of Internal Medicine.