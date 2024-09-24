(Washington Post via MSN) – Ozempic and Mounjaro, used to treat diabetes, and their respective counterparts for weight loss, Wegovy and Zepbound, were approved by the Food and Drug Administration as “forever” drugs that are supposed to be taken in perpetuity.

But circumstances have not cooperated. Recurrent shortages, shifting insurance coverage, patient whims and a lack of longer-term guidance about side effects and dosing have forced doctors and patients to make up as they go what quantity of drugs to take and when. It amounts to a human experiment of trial and error. (Read More)