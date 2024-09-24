‘Remarkable’ Boy Survived Life Support Switch-Off, Judge Says

(BBC) – A four-year-old boy who was expected to die shortly after his life support was removed has “confounded” medical expectations, a UK judge has said in a ruling. Months before, the High Court ruled that life-sustaining ventilation was not in the child’s best interest, after hearing evidence from doctors treating him. The boy, referred to as NR in court records, was born with severe brain abnormalities and his health was deteriorating.

The judge said the “remarkable young boy” had “not only survived but has made progress” and now lived at home with his parents. (Read More)